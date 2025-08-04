B team bowlers fall short in midweek match

Lurgan B 60 (1) Holywood 66 (6)

Lurgan B had quite a tussle at home to middle Division 3 placed Holywood who came as a strong side with an intention to take the spoils from the match. The home side pushed them all the way but just fell short by a mere 6 shots with 6 points going to the visitors.

After the opening 5 ends the two teams were all square at 6 shots all with Lurgan B going ahead at the halfway stage of the 18-end match end by 8 shots and then taking two more shots on the 10th to go 38-28 ahead and looking good for at least 5 points from the match.

While the Lurgan side kept ahead, Holywood kept snipping away at the home side’s lead until the 13th end when they took over by 4 shots; a lead that they held to finish 6 shots up even with Stewart Martin’s great 17-12 win, Victor Master’s fantastic comeback to 16 -17 and Simon Maguire’s losing out by just 2 shots at 16-18.

Home rink of the evening was Stewart Martin’s with Sandra Grieve, lead bowler frustrating the opposition all the way and having her best match to date, Paul Henderson supporting well and Eamonn Quinn, making a welcome comeback.

Making a fantastic start, they went 6-0 ahead after 5 ends and were in front by 11-3 after the 10th; a lead that they maintained over Peter Getty’s team to run out worthy rink winners by 17-12 and to collect the only Lurgan B Division point from the match.

Irene Cunningham, Alan Grieve, Neil Allen and Victor Masters displayed great resolve to try their best to get another Division point. Having been tying at 6-6 all after 8 ends they drifted with three double shots wins and a 4-shot win going to Conor Law on the 15th for the visitors to go ahead by 9-16.

It wasn’t all over. With Masters’ rink taking five shots on the 17th and a double shot win on the last end they were really unfortunate to lose narrowly by 16-17.

Shirley Dew, just fresh from her inaugural Association appearance at the weekend, John Murtagh, Simon Hunter and Simon Maguire put up a very good fight facing Stephen Cupples’ rink to take the lead by 13-5 at the midpoint; one that included three triple shot end wins.

Cupples and his team made a vigorous response to take 11 shots off the next 4 ends and lead 14-18; one which they held to win 16-20 even with Maguire’s team winning the 16th and 17th ends by single shots.

Dessie Simpson, who is having one of his best seasons, Mel Hamilton, Stanley Watson and Wilfie McCullough faced a strong rink skipped by Jim Nichol and one that included Association bowler Liz Bruce.

McCullough’s rink made a sluggish start to be down 2-6 after 5 ends. While at times they narrowed the winning margin to 3 shots they eventually lost by 11-17.

Next weekend Lurgan B has a bye. On Saturday week they resume their Division programme away to local rivals, Portadown.