Baker McKenzie sponsors new kit for Now Group football team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Now Group, a leading social enterprise dedicated to supporting individuals with learning difficulties and autism in securing sustainable employment, is thrilled to announce a new sponsorship from Baker McKenzie, Belfast.

The international law firm has contributed to the Now Group Football Team, funding the purchase of a brand-new football kit.

"At Baker McKenzie, we believe in empowering communities and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive," comments James Richards, Executive Director, Baker McKenzie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We first became aware of the Now Group through its JAM initiative, providing a card for individuals with a hidden disability or communication barrier who might need ‘Just A Minute’ when going about their daily business to show to others. We are one of the first law firms in NI to become JAM Trained, which is something the team are very proud of.”

Submit your story

James adds: "Our relationship with the Now Group has grown over the years, and with this latest sponsorship of the Now Group Football Team we are thrilled to support these inspiring athletes as they continue to develop both on and off the field."

The NOW Group is a social enterprise dedicated to supporting people with learning difficulties and autism into jobs with a future. The organization provides tailored programmes that equip participants with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the workforce. The football team is one of many initiatives by the Now Group to promote inclusion and community involvement.

Previously, Baker McKenzie has supported the Now Group through sponsorship of its "Ready, Healthy, Eat" cooking programme, which taught participants valuable culinary skills and promoted healthy eating. They also provided insulated containers to facilitate LOAF café catering as well as the team becoming JAM Card trained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to have Baker McKenzie, as a sponsor for our football team," said Sean Hanna, Director of Services at Now Group. "Their generous contribution will ensure our team looks and feels their best on the field, and it further reinforces the importance of community partnerships in achieving our goals."

The team not only promotes physical activity but also fosters teamwork, confidence, and social skills among its players.

In the past year, Now Group has supported over 1,630 participants through its initiatives with 250 participants going on to gain paid employment. Along with the 12+ bespoke academies, the Now Group offers soft skills programmes and in the past year, has run over 1,000 courses.

For more information about the Now Group and their programmes, please visit www.nowgroup.org.