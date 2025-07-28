Ballycastle community raises over £5,500 to support the world’s poorest

The Ballycastle Christian Aid Committee raised the money during May and June in response to the charity’s annual Christian Aid Week appeal. The Committee’s efforts included collections in local churches; a bucket collection in four local supermarkets; a house-to-house collection; a sponsored walk; and a coffee morning, cake sale and plant sale, which was held in the Ballycastle Church of Ireland Parish Hall on Saturday, June 14.

A local musician also donated the money he collected while busking on the street.

Dibbie McCaughan, a retired teacher and member of Ballycastle Presbyterian Church, is the volunteer organiser of the Ballycastle Christian Aid Committee.

She thanked the people of the town for their generosity: “Every year, the people of Ballycastle dig deep to support Christian Aid’s work to help people living in some of the world’s poorest countries. We’re delighted to have raised over £5,500 this year.”

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett said: “Money raised for Christian Aid Week helps us reach even more people across the world facing extreme poverty, struggling with the impact of conflict and the climate crisis. Our work to bring hope in these desperate situations is only possible because of the dedication of people like Dibbie and the other volunteers, as well as all those who donate so generously to support their fundraising efforts.”

For more information and to donate, please visit caweek.ie/Donate or you can make a telephone donation by calling 028 9064 8133.

