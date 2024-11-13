Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 12th November, Ballyclare High School marked a significant milestone, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its French Exchange programme with a special event in the Senate Chamber at Stormont Parliament Buildings.

The programme, which partners Ballyclare High with the Lycée Camille Sée in Colmar, France, has fostered cross-cultural connections and educational exchange for three decades.

The event was attended by guests including Education Minister Paul Givan MLA, local politicians, staff, and pupils from both Ballyclare High and Lycée Camille Sée, alongside representatives from the British Council.

Addressing the pupils from Ballyclare High, Education Minister Paul Givan commended their role as ambassadors, stating, “To the young people from Ballyclare High, thank you so much for what you’re doing. You promote your school on the international stage through these programmes, and you do that very well; the school has an excellent reputation.”

Over the years, the French Exchange programme has enabled hundreds of students to experience each other’s cultures firsthand. Pupils from Ballyclare High have gained valuable language skills, formed lasting friendships, and developed a deeper appreciation for French culture, while students from Lycée Camille Sée have embraced opportunities to immerse themselves in Northern Irish life. The anniversary celebration not only highlighted the programme’s ongoing impact on pupils’ lives but also reaffirmed Ballyclare High’s commitment to fostering global citizenship and promoting language learning.