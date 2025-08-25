Ballyclare Secondary School celebrates excellent GCSE, BTEC, Occupational Studies and King’s Trust results

On behalf of the staff and governors, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to each and every student. Your achievements are a testament to your dedication and commitment to excellence.

We would also like to express our sincere thanks to all parents and carers for their continued support. Your encouragement and partnership have played a vital role in helping our students reach their potential.

As we look ahead, we are excited to welcome back those returning to Year 13. To those moving on to college courses, apprenticeships, or other institutions, we wish you every success in your future endeavours. You will be greatly missed, and we hope you carry forward fond memories of your time at Ballyclare.

We also recognise that results day can bring a mix of emotions, including surprise and disappointment for some. What matters most is how we respond—by reassessing, realigning, and identifying the best possible pathway for each young person. We encourage any student or parent seeking further advice or support to reach out to our dedicated careers, pastoral, and curriculum teams, who are available to help guide you through the next steps.

Among the many outstanding performances, several students achieved top grades in all eight of their subjects, attaining an exceptional combination of A* and A grades. We anticipate that this year’s Sixth Form will be highly subscribed, reflecting the continued academic success and ambition of our students.

Mrs Wendy Shingleton, Acting Principal, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of all our students. It has been a privilege to support them throughout their journey, and their achievements are a reflection of their hard work, perseverance, and commitment—whether through GCSEs, BTECs, Occupational Studies, or King’s Trust programmes.

"Seeing so many happy faces was truly heartwarming. These results mark an important milestone, and we are confident that our students will continue to flourish as they move forward into their chosen Post-16 pathways, be it A Levels, college courses, or apprenticeships.

"To our dedicated staff, I extend my deepest thanks. Your tireless efforts, outstanding teaching, and unwavering support have made a lasting impact on our students’ success.

"This is a moment to celebrate—enjoy it fully, and carry this sense of achievement with you into the future.”

1 . Contributed Ballyclare Secondary School Results Day 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ballyclare Secondary School Results Day 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ballyclare Secondary School Results Day 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ballyclare Secondary School Results Day 2025 Photo: Submitted