Ballyearl Golf Course grounds go greener with tree planting

Ballyearl Golf Course has received an early Christmas present with the planting of Irish native tree species on its grounds, thanks to a collaborative effort by 20 volunteers from The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,500 young saplings will be planted by the end of 2024 and will contribute towards Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ambitious One Million Tree Programme.

This programme has developed since 2021 and has seen schools, landowners, community groups and partners accumulate over a quarter of a million trees to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This programme aims to work towards addressing Northern Ireland's low tree cover—currently the lowest in Europe, with just 8.7% of the region covered by trees. As the climate crisis continues to impact our environment, planting new trees has never been more important.

Tree planting gets underway at Ballyearl Golf Course to boost tree cover in Northern Ireland.

These trees will help absorb carbon, provide essential habitats for wildlife that create ecological corridors for nature to move freely across the landscape.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expressed his support for the programme, saying: “These new trees will provide future habitats for a wide variety of wildlife, growing and thriving for decades to come.

"I’m pleased we are collaborating with TCV and NIEN to help achieve our One Million Tree target. I would encourage other organisations to contact the Council and together we can make a lasting and positive impact on our environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Usher from NIEN commented: “NIEN greatly appreciate the support of our partners, including TCV and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, throughout this tree planting season. Today is just one of many planting sessions and part of our efforts to continually improve our environmental practices.

Volunteers from The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) plants trees at Ballyearl Golf Course as part of the Council's One Million Tree Porgramme.

"Each year we launch a call for nominations of sites where we can plant trees and look forward to continuing this work with a broad range of partners in future.”

Robert Shearman from The Conservation Volunteers added: “We were delighted to work with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and NIEN to enhance the landscape and biodiversity of Ballyearl through the planting of a new woodland area.”

The Council is inviting community groups and businesses across the Borough to join this important initiative. Whether you have a small plot of land or are part of an organisation, planting trees can make a positive difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost all tree planting in NI is funded by DAERA Forestry Grants. If you are a landowner considering planting woodland you can get more information on the link below on the funding schemes available to plant trees in our countryside www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/daera-forestry-grants

500 trees will be planted by representatives from TCV and NIEN at Ballyearl Golf Course by the end of 2024. Pictured (L-R): Robert Shearman TCV, The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, Laura Stanfield and Alastair Usher NIEN.

To register your tree planting efforts, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/plantatree

Alternatively, community groups interested in planting an oak tree on their land can email [email protected]