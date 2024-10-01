Ballymaconnelly band parade
Ballymaconnelly band have held their annual parade 2024.
The officers and members of Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors would like to thank everyone who donated to our street collection at our annual parade on 23/08/2024.
The total raised was £1930.19.
