Ballymena students Sarah MacFarlane and Emily McCaughey are embarking the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

The duo, who are both students at Ulster University, are among 60 students from Northern Ireland taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort includes students from South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College, and Ulster University. They will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

Sarah, a Food and Nutrition student, will spend her year at Morningside University in Iowa, while Emily, who is studying for a degree in Cinematic Arts, is heading for Shenandoah University in Virginia.

Speaking ahead of their departure, Sarah, a past pupil at Cambridge House said: "I applied for the Study USA programme because, as a twin, I’ve often been seen as part of a pair. I wanted the opportunity to grow independently, challenge myself, and be known simply as 'Sarah' - with my own strengths, interests, and identity. As a Food and Nutrition student at Ulster University, I’m especially excited to explore how nutrition is taught and understood in the US, from classroom learning to real-world habits and public health priorities. I’ll also be taking business classes for the first time, which could open up new ways of combining nutrition with entrepreneurship.

“When I return home, I plan to complete my final year and then apply for the PGCE programme to become a secondary school Food and Nutrition teacher. This experience will give me fresh insight, broaden my subject knowledge, and help me develop the confidence and adaptability that are so important in the classroom. I want to be the kind of teacher who inspires and supports students beyond the curriculum - just like the teachers who shaped my own journey."

Meanwhile Em McCaughey, a past pupil at Ballymena Academy said: "I applied for the Study USA programme because it seemed like a great opportunity - even though I thought it was a long shot, I figured it was worth a try. Getting a place feels surreal, and I’m so excited for the year ahead.

“This experience will really benefit me in my Cinematic Arts degree. I’m passionate about filmmaking, and I believe that richer life experiences lead to better stories. I’m also hoping to learn more about the US film industry and gain insights I can apply back home.

“When I return, I plan to get as much experience in the film industry as possible. I’m especially passionate about becoming a producer and can’t wait to start building toward that goal."

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Launched in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, Study USA has been running for over 30 years.

Praising the programme’s long running success Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Sarah and Emily. Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open on September 1.

For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Study USA continues the British Council’s mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language. To learn more, follow the British Council Northern Ireland on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.