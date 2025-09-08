Ballymena ‘Link the Town’ to bring runners, walkers and families together for fun day

The St Patrick’s Regeneration Site in Ballymena is once again set to host runners and walkers of all ages at a free community event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 13, ‘Link the Town’ will see participants lace up their running shoes for a 2.5k walk and run suitable for all ages, while those aged 14 and up can tackle a Golden Mile timed race, organised by Ballymena Runners.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “I’m delighted to see the community being brought together for a family-friendly event that everyone can enjoy and that boosts well-being by encouraging people of all ages to stay active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ongoing transformation of the St Patrick’s Link Road area, through the ambitious regeneration project, is continuing to create economic, environmental, social, and cultural benefits across the Borough.”

Runners on St Patrick's Link Road in Ballymena

Race organiser, Raymond Ruck from Ballymena Runners, said: “Ballymena Runners are delighted to take part in this fantastic event.

“We would like to thank sponsors of the event Department for Communities, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Radius Housing, Triangle Housing and Northern Ireland Housing Executive. We would also like to thank the community groups who are putting on a wonderful, fun event for all the community.”

The event at Ballymena Showgrounds on St Patrick’s Link Road will also have plenty to entertain those seeking a more leisurely pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun day will include a DJ, games, bouncy castles and more, organised by D3MAC, Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association, and Doury Road Development Group - supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It’s great to support this event as it returns to the St Patrick’s site for a second year.

“The organisers have put in a lot of effort to create a fantastic community-focused day, with lots to do for families, runners and non-runners alike, and I wish them every success for a wonderful event.

“It will also be an opportunity for people to see how the St Patrick’s regeneration is progressing, with housing and the NRC campus now completed at the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the fun day will include a petting farm, the PSNI gaming van, giant games, face painters, and hair and nail technicians.

The emergency services will be bringing vehicles including a police car and a fire engine, while the sea, army and air cadets will be on-hand with activities. Representatives from the Northern Regional College will also have expert careers advice, information on opportunities, and interactive stations.

For anyone with additional needs, or who just needs a quiet moment during the fun day, WAVES will be providing a dedicated calm space, including a dark tent and sensory-friendly resources.

There will also be burger, ice cream and coffee vans to ensure everyone stays well fed and refreshed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D3MAC Community group said: “D3MAC is delighted to be part of what promises to be a fantastic family day out. It’s wonderful to see so many community groups and agencies coming together to create a wide range of activities, ensuring there truly is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association said: “This is our second year involved in this project alongside D3MAC and others. Events like ‘Link the Town’ offer great opportunities to bridge the differences between communities and allow us all to progress towards the same goal – a brighter and better future for everyone in Ballymena.”

Doury Road Development Group said: "Doury Road Development Group is happy to be included in the ‘Link The Town’ event to promote projects and services in North Ballymena, while having the great opportunity to run or walk the Link Road in different parts of the town."

‘Link the Town’ made its debut last year, aiming to celebrate connections right across Ballymena with a fun day that also promotes physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme, which supports the event, has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

All developments are supported by Good Relations Plans, including ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include Health and Wellbeing, Education and Training.

In a joint statement,Radius and Triangle Housing said: “Radius and Triangle Housing Associations in Ballymena, delivering under the ‘Housing for All’ shared housing programme, are delighted to support this positive and exciting community event for the second year. This event has it all, from the fun walk/run and Golden Mile to a raft of community activities with lots of fun for the whole family.

“As we develop our shared communities, the Housing Associations in Ballymena want to ensure that we support strong community relations, and we look forward to racing ahead with more wonderful events like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the ‘Link the Town’ event is free for all to come along to, anyone interested in the Golden Mile race should register at www.ballymenarunners.org.

Event schedule

10:30am: ​Gates open

11.30am​: Family fun – games and bouncy castles

11:45am:​ Warm up to music

12:00pm: ​Start of fun walk & run

12:15pm:​ Registration for Golden Mile closes

12:45pm​: Ballymena Runners Golden Mile