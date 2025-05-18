Ballymena Walking Group raises £2,500 for local Parkinson’s UK group

Ballymena Walking for Health Group have donated £2500 to the Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson's UK.

The Walking Group meet and walk every Wednesday at various locations, as well as undertaking an annual walking trip, which this year saw them walking for four days in the Newry and Boyne Valley area.

Every year they fundraise for a local charity, and for 2025 they have decided to donate the monies raised to the Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Harold McKinney, Chair of the walking group said: “We are delighted to choose the Parkinson’s UK Ballymena and District Branch as this year’s beneficiary as they support so many people living with Parkinson’s in the local area.”

Jimmy McClean, Chair of the Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson's UK, said: "We are so grateful to Harold and all of the walking group members for their generous donation, which will help people living with Parkinson's across Ballymena and the district. We are a volunteer-led support group and fundraising helps us to deliver exercise classes and monthly support sessions, which the participants find really beneficial."

Martin Mann, Vice-Chair, continued: “This generous contribution will go a long way in supporting our local initiatives, ensuring that those living with Parkinson’s receive the resources, guidance, and encouragement they need.”

Ballymena Branch support group meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at the Ballymena North Business Centre, 120 Cushendall Road, Ballymena from 3-4.30pm. The Branch welcomes anyone affected by Parkinson’s.

The Branch is also looking for new volunteers to help with various roles. If you have some time to spare and would like to give back to your local community, get in touch with Jimmy for more information. Email: [email protected] or phone 028 2564 8398 / 07826 336698.