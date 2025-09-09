Ballymena’s McKee left frustrated after UFC defeat in Paris

By Ben Lonsdale
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Ballymena mixed martial artist Rhys McKee endured a bitter setback in Paris at the weekend after suffering a controversial stoppage defeat against French welterweight Axel Sola at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho.

The 29-year-old, fighting out of Fight Academy Ireland in West Belfast, had entered the contest on the back of the most important victory of his career — a breakthrough win in Las Vegas earlier this year.

That success, secured against Daniel Frunza in April, earned McKee both a long-awaited first UFC triumph and a coveted Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000. Many believed it would mark the beginning of a new chapter for the former Cage Warriors champion.

In Paris, McKee once again displayed his trademark grit. He traded punches with Sola on the feet and refused to back down in the grappling exchanges. However, in the third round the Frenchman landed a punishing body shot that sent McKee to the canvas.

As the Ballymena man sought to cover up and regain his footing, referee Herb Dean stepped in to halt proceedings, awarding Sola the victory by TKO.

The stoppage immediately provoked debate. McKee quickly rose to his feet, protesting the decision, and many watching from cageside and online echoed his frustration.

Former fighters and commentators questioned whether Dean had acted too hastily, noting that the County Antrim fighter appeared to be scrambling and defending when the fight was waved off.

