Ballymoney Hockey Club shines on the international stage

Three Ballymoney Hockey Club Ladies Selected for Ireland Master SquadsCork, Ireland – Over the weekend of May 31st to June 2nd, Ballymoney Hockey Club celebrated a remarkable achievement as three of its distinguished players were selected to represent Ireland in the Masters Home Nations tournament, held in Cork. The event marked a significant milestone, with Ireland hosting and excelling in the competition.

The Ballymoney duo of Nikki Parke and Aine Kearney played pivotal roles in the Ireland Over 40s squad, contributing to their historic triumph. Nikki Parke, serving as vice-captain, and Aine Kearney, showcased their skill and determination, helping Ireland secure their first Home Nations trophy since 2017. The team’s stellar performance was highlighted by a series of impressive victories: Ireland vs England: 1-0 win; Ireland vs Scotland: 5-0 win; Ireland vs Wales: 5-1 win

This victory was particularly special as it was achieved on home soil, adding to the joy and pride of the team and their supporters.

Adding to Ballymoney’s representation, Katherine Minihan shone for the Ireland Over 35s squad. Despite fierce competition, Minihan and her teammates displayed exceptional talent and resilience, earning a silver medal with the following results: Ireland vs Scotland: 2-0 win; Ireland vs Wales: 0-0 draw; Ireland vs England: 2-3 loss

Aine, Katherine and Nikki from Ballymoney Hockey Club

The Over 35s team’s commendable efforts and silver medal finish underscore the depth of talent within Ballymoney Hockey Club.

The success of these players was further bolstered by the unwavering support of their clubmates. Lesley “LJ” Andrew, Julie, and Boydy, traveled to Cork on Friday to cheer on their fellow players, exemplifying the strong sense of community and camaraderie that defines Ballymoney Hockey Club.

The achievements of Nikki Parke, Aine Kearney, and Katherine Minihan serve as an inspiration to the entire club and the local community entering the clubs 40th Anniversary Year. Their dedication and prowess on the field highlight the high standards of excellence within Ballymoney Hockey Club and set a benchmark for future generations of players. We look forward to seeing them in their Vets Semi- Final match on Wednesday 5th June @8pm against Belfast Harlequins.

As the club celebrates these accomplishments, it continues to foster a spirit of excellence and sportsmanship, looking forward to more successes on both national and international stages.