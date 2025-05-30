Ballymoney Soroptimists hear a 'tale of two goats'
At their May meeting, guest speaker Dr Steven Johnston of Two Goats Soap, gave a very interesting and illustrated talk about the development of his business over the last ten years.
A great interest in and passion for rearing Nubian goats, became a very successful business in his kitchen outside Ballymena.
Today his products can be found at country markets right across the Province and on the internet.
Jennifer Campbell gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the ladies. The evening ended with refreshments, followed by sales of Goat Soap and Shaving Cream products provided by Steven.