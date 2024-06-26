Ballyrashane WI raise vital funds for Life Beyond

By Victoria RossContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 08:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Rural Support are very grateful to Ballyrashane WI for their incredible donation of £1,500 towards their Life Beyond programme - A programme of support for farming families in Northern Ireland who have experienced loss through a farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death.

This vital donation will help farmers and farm families who have been bereaved and need support with their farm business and personal wellbeing across the province.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.