Ballyrashane WI raise vital funds for Life Beyond
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rural Support are very grateful to Ballyrashane WI for their incredible donation of £1,500 towards their Life Beyond programme - A programme of support for farming families in Northern Ireland who have experienced loss through a farm accident, suicide, unexpected or expected death.
This vital donation will help farmers and farm families who have been bereaved and need support with their farm business and personal wellbeing across the province.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.