Banbridge festival’s leading lady Patricia is a trailblazer
The glittering ceremony, celebrating inspirational Northern Irish women from all walks of life, was held in the Titanic Hotel, Belfast.
Patricia is the leading lady behind Banbridge Performing Arts Festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.
The festival was the brainchild of the local speech and drama teacher, and it started off in a very humble way in the front dining room of the Belmont Hotel.
Today, it is still going strong and has grown to be a giant among performing arts events for young people.
Speaking to the Chronicle, the Newry Road woman said she felt “very humbled” to be recognised in a room full of wonderful women.
“I couldn't believe it when I got the call to say I was one of the finalists in the Trailblazer category,” she recalled.
“My husband Frank, my daughter Edel and I dressed up in our grandeur and it was one fabulous night. It was unbelievable and the atmosphere was electric!
“I was shocked when my name was called out. If you didn't win the award you got a highly commended certificate, so everyone got something which was lovely.”
Fifty years on from the first festival, Patricia is as passionate as ever about the event - which is still staged in the Belmont.
“I just love it, I’ve always loved it!” she enthused.
“It’s not about winning a prize, it’s the fact that the young people are there and using their speaking skills and they enjoy what they do - that's the most important thing.
“Frank is my rock, there is no question about it. We need to get him a ‘Mighty Man Award’ now!
“We have a very happy vibe in our festival and people that come say it has a different feel and a different atmosphere - and that’s what I want.”
