“I JUST want to do positive things in Jack’s name to help others…”

The heartbreaking words of grieving Banbridge mum Lynne Metcalfe, who has spoken of her determination to help people in the local community struggling with their mental health.

Lynne’s eldest son, Jack Murray, who was just 20, tragically passed away on November 9 last year.

“Jack was such a good boy,” Lynne reflected.

BROTHERLY BOND...Jack Murray with his brothers Harry (left) and Ollie (right). Jack, who was just 20, tragically passed away in November.

“He was funny and he loved music, his guitar and karaoke.

“He loved us and we loved him.”

Since Jack’s untimely passing, Lynne has been proactively raising awareness and funds for local charities providing vital mental health support services.

She explained: “Before Jack died, I didn't even realise that Changing Lives NI existed.

They’ve been so supportive to me. I’ve gone down to visit them in Gilford and I’ve seen how much they do and how much the service is needed for young people in the area.

“I’ve been through the NHS system with Jack last year and it's shocking, to be honest; there's not very much help available.

“Jack’s GP was very supportive, but we had to end up paying for our own private counselling.

“It doesn't seem to be on anyone’s radar to fund the NHS for mental health, it's just forgotten about, even though the statistics are rising for suicides especially in young males.

“That’s why charities like Changing Lives NI and PIPS are so important.

“The reason behind my fundraising is… if I can help one more family, or one more person to not take their life, and not have to go through this hell we are living, then I will do it.”

To date, £2,600 has been raised for PIPS through a Facebook fundraiser.

And, now, Lynne is running a charity raffle supporting Changing Lives NI.

A bucket collection will take place in Tesco’s Castlewellan Road store this Saturday from 9am to 9pm.

“The raffle tickets have been flying, we’ve some amazing prizes and more coming in all the time,” Lynne revealed.

“The raffle draw will probably take place on Sunday or Monday to make sure we have all the tickets in.”

Lynne added: “It’s testament to how well Jack was liked and thought of that we are raising so much money.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve got. It's just so sad that Jack can’t see how much he was loved.

“Even last Saturday we had an anonymous donor sponsor the Banbridge Town match in Jack’s memory, so he hasn't been forgotten about and that's the most important thing to me.

“I want people to remember him as he was - and he was a great boy. I know people say that about their children, but he really was and he’s really missing from us.

“It’s just ripped through us and we’re all struggling without him. Our lives will never be the same.

“But I want to show that there is help available and to do positive things in Jack’s name to help others.”

Lynne wished to thank family friend, Oonagh King, for being the “driving force” behind the latest fundraiser.

“Oonagh is one of the most fantastic people on the planet,” she enthused.

“She is a bereavement midwife for the Trust, and she is constantly fundraising to help people. Her son and Jack were really good friends and she’s been such a wonderful support to us.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased via PayPal by contacting: [email protected] or [email protected] or by calling into Harry’s Bar and Kitchen.

Lynne had this message for anyone who is struggling right now: “Please talk, there are services available to help like Changing Lives NI and PIPS.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of, open up and be honest about how you feel because you are loved - loved more than you could ever know.

“The impact of losing someone is absolutely devastating, it really is.

“So talk, be open and use these services which are also confidential.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel. There is a better way.”

You can contact Changing Lives NI on Tel. 07740 550154, email: [email protected] or message the Changing Lives NI Facebook page.

PIPS Hope and Support can be contacted on 028 3026 6195 (Newry); 028 3831 0151 (Lurgan) or email: [email protected]