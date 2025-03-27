BANBRIDGE Musical Society are busy at rehearsals preparing to present their next show, Sister Act the Musical.

Sister Act follows the story of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent!

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.

Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

The Chronicle caught up with BMS vice-chairperson and Banbridge girl, Sophie McConville. She commented: “It is such a fun show – the whole cast are really enjoying the upbeat music and dancing.

“In Banbridge Musical Society we are lucky to have so much talent and we are delighted to welcome lots of new faces this year.

“We have cast members from all across the local area: Banbridge, Dromore, Lurgan, Newry, Armagh and even as far as Coalisland.

“We have been busy rehearsing in Abercorn Primary School since November and will head to Armagh Market Place Theatre from April 9 to 12 for the performances.

“As a society, we would love to perform our annual musical in our home town but, unfortunately, there just isn’t a venue that’s suitable for a major production like Sister Act.

“We still continue to perform concerts in the local area and we are delighted with the support we received in November at our sell-out concerts in Banbridge Parish Centre!”

Sophie added: “The Market Place theatre is a really lovely venue, both for audiences and performers, and we are so grateful to those who travelled to support us in our recent shows so, hopefully, we will see plenty of our Banbridge supporters this time around for Sister Act!”.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless.

Tickets are available by phoning the Box Office of the Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh on 0330 0561025 or by visiting their website, www.visitarmagh.com.

For more information, please follow Banbridge Musical Society on Facebook or Instagram.