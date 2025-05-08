Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TODAY, on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Banbridge will play host to a spectacular parade in recognition of the historical milestone.

The occasion marks the day the Second World War ended in Europe - May 8, 1945 - when the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.

Stuart Magill, District Master of Banbridge District LOL No. 7, said the anniversary parade was hugely significant “as it might be our last chance to thank surviving veterans”.

The local Orange District was behind two superbly successful parades in recent times, marking Northern Ireland’s centennial and the king’s coronation.

Banbridge is hosting a big VE Day parade on May 8.

Spectators can expect tonight’s parade to be “bigger and better”, according to the organisers, with 30 bands and 22 Orange districts taking part.

The parade will assemble at Ardery’s Lane, leaving at 7.30pm sharp to parade through the town centre. It will be headed by a convoy of WW2 vehicles.

Guest of honour for the commemorative event will be WW2 veteran, Captain John Gough, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

During the evening, a beacon will be lit on the top of The Cut.

Stuart Magill extended an open invitation to people from near and far to attend, line the streets and celebrate the historic occasion.

“When you organise something in Banbridge, and the weather is good, there’s no better parading town in the country,” he enthused.

“It’s going to be bigger than the centennial parade and the coronation parade - the biggest and best one yet, and we're expecting a big crowd even with the North West 200 happening.”

The chosen charity for the parade is Cure Leukaemia, supporting Adam’s Miles for Leukaemia fundraiser, and there will be street collectors out around the town.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s parade, Alderman Paul Greenfield said he hoped it would be a night to remember: “The VE parade in Banbridge is set to be one of the biggest VE 80th anniversary events taking place.

“Banbridge will see over 22 districts and accompanying bands parade from the rugby club down through the town.

“Banbridge has had a number of large scale parades like this in the past which have been very well organised and I'm sure, with the good weather, this will prove to be a great night.

“It is important that the local community support and remember this important anniversary 80 years on, which affected the way we live today.”