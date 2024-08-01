Banbridge rail connection welcomed- Savage.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Savage has welcomed news that Banbridge will benefit from a new cross border rail link.

The news came in the All Island Strategic Rail Review published by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

Cllr Savage said: “ Banbridge being connected to the new rail line will be a huge boost to the entire area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Connection to the rail line will further enhance Banbridge’s reputation as a good place to live and work and will encourage further investment in the area.

“Banbridge is strategically placed on the all island economic corridor, a new rail connection means we are on the right track for success.

“The Council must closely work with Stormont to maximise the potential this announcement offers.”