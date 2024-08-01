Banbridge rail connection welcomed- Savage.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Savage has welcomed news that Banbridge will benefit from a new cross border rail link.
The news came in the All Island Strategic Rail Review published by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.
Cllr Savage said: “ Banbridge being connected to the new rail line will be a huge boost to the entire area.
“Connection to the rail line will further enhance Banbridge’s reputation as a good place to live and work and will encourage further investment in the area.
“Banbridge is strategically placed on the all island economic corridor, a new rail connection means we are on the right track for success.
“The Council must closely work with Stormont to maximise the potential this announcement offers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.