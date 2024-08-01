Banbridge rail connection welcomed- Savage.

By Upper Bann Sinn FéinContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:10 BST
Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Savage has welcomed news that Banbridge will benefit from a new cross border rail link.

The news came in the All Island Strategic Rail Review published by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

Cllr Savage said: “ Banbridge being connected to the new rail line will be a huge boost to the entire area.

“Connection to the rail line will further enhance Banbridge’s reputation as a good place to live and work and will encourage further investment in the area.

“Banbridge is strategically placed on the all island economic corridor, a new rail connection means we are on the right track for success.

“The Council must closely work with Stormont to maximise the potential this announcement offers.”

