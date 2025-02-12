Banbridge is set to host a VE Day 80th anniversary parade this May.

It follows the huge success of the NI Centennial parade and the King Charles III Coronation Parade, which attracted thousands of spectators.

The organisers revealed the exciting plans on social media earlier this week: “We are thrilled to announce that there will be a VE Day 80th anniversary parade in Banbridge on May 8.

“The occasion marks the day the Second World War ended in Europe - 8 May 1945 - when the allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.

“This anniversary is significant as it might be our last chance to thank surviving veterans.

“We are inviting districts and bands from across Northern Ireland to join us in Banbridge to mark this historic occasion.

“Preceding the Orange parade there will be a convoy of WW2 vehicles including troops carriers, motor bikes, jeeps and armoured cars.

“We are bringing back the Mass Colour Party which was a firm favourite from the NI Centennial parade.

​Banbridge was buzzing for the King’s Coronation Parade in May 2023. Now a VE Day Parade is planned.

“We will also be taking part in the nationwide lighting of Beacons and the Lamps Lights of Peace in the town centre.

“This is a momentous anniversary and will be celebrated across the allied countries.

“We want to make sure Northern Ireland isn't found wanting and mark the occasion with the biggest parade possible!

“Please make plans to join us in Banbridge on May 8.”

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.