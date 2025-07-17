​A LOCAL teacher has set herself a gruelling assignment this summer - all in the name of charity.

​Helen McAlister will walk from Banbridge to Londonderry - a distance of just under 100 miles - to raise awareness and funds for mental health charity, Aware NI.

Ten years ago, Helen "went through a bad patch” with her own mental health.

“When I got help and medical attention, I always had in my mind that I wanted to do something to give back.

“I’m not a huge sportsperson and I just wanted something simple that I could do to raise awareness for mental health and much needed funds. This year I thought, I'm going to go for it!

“Banbridge is home, but I was born in Derry and I lived there until I was 11. When I found out Aware NI was a Derry-based charity, I thought that it would be quite symbolic to walk from one home to my original home.

“I'm doing it by myself, but mum and dad are going to do a few kilometres along the way.

“Aware NI is a charity that has a lot of meaning to me, I thought given my experience that it would mean the most to be able to give back to a cause that speaks directly to me.”

Helen, who teaches French and Spanish, is hoping to complete the 96 miles over five days.

“I’m avoiding the motorways, so my route is Banbridge, Portadown, Moy, Dungannon, Cookstown, Maghera, Dungiven and Derry, where I will finish at Aware NI’s headquarters.

“I set off on Tuesday, August 5 and, if I haven’t been carried away on a stretcher, I’ll be arriving in Derry on Saturday, August 10.

“It will be a challenge, but my view on life is, if something doesn’t challenge you it’s not worth doing.”

Helen hopes to raise £1,000 for her chosen charity and, as part of the fundraising, she is holding a coffee morning on Saturday, August 2, from 10am to 1pm in Cove & Co, Church Square.

Everyone is welcome to come along, meet Helen and find out more about the work of Aware NI.

Helen had these positive thoughts for anyone struggling with their mental wellbeing.

“Celebrate the small wins, even if it's getting out of bed in the morning.

“And don't be so hard on yourself - it took me quite a long time to realise I’m my own worst critic.

“It’s a journey and you are going to have bad days and good days, but that's okay…take it bit by bit.”

She added: “My own mental health journey has helped me to become a more empathetic teacher.

“I’m able to watch out for my own students and, if they are struggling, I am there to help.”

Chronicle readers can support Helen’s Banbridge-to-Derry walk by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/helen-mcalister-1735483681232?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL