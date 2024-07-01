Banbridge writer Paul Jeffcut celebrates top 100 hit

By Paul JeffcuttContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:38 BST
Banbridge writer, Paul Jeffcutt, is celebrating another hit. Out of 2452 entries from 78 countries, Paul's novel ‘The Cut’ has been selected by the Bath Novel Award 2024 for its Top 100.

”I shouted, jumped up and ran around the house with a huge grin on my face when I got the news,” said Paul.

The Bath Novel Award is a major international competition for emerging authors with a first prize of £5,000. ‘The Cut’ is Paul’s debut novel and brings together crime and romance.

Paul is already a well-published poet with three full collections, the latest of which, ‘True’, is about to be published by The Black Spring Press. He has won 33 awards for poetry in competitions in Ireland, the UK and the USA.

Paul JeffcuttPaul Jeffcutt
Paul Jeffcutt

He has been featured on BBC radio and has performed his work to acclaim at major arts festivals in Ireland and the UK. A keen cyclist and hillwalker, Paul has been living in the Brönte Homeland for 25 years. He has also lived and worked in Australia, Europe and the USA.

