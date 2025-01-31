Band’s new drums dedicated in memory of cymbal player Adam

THE members of William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band start 2025 having purchased a new set of Andante side drums, which they unveiled and dedicated last Friday night.

The drums have a new band crest emblazoned on them and were dedicated in memory of young Adam Watson, who was a cymbal player with the band.

The drums were unveiled by Adam's mum and dad, David and Sara, and dedicated by band member Clive Adamson.

It was recalled that during lockdown the members shared their band profiles stating their band experiences etc.

One of the questions asked to Adam was, ‘Why did you join the band?’

His answer, ‘Just because I wanted to’.

Another question asked was, ‘What is your favourite tune?’

His answer, ‘ANZACS’.

The bandsman of the year awards were presented, after which the band played a selection of tunes and marches, beginning with Adam’s favourite ANZACS.

This year marks the band’s 10th anniversary and they will travel to the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres during April.

The members of the band are always grateful for the support they receive and are also putting on their own version of the ‘Masked Singer’ on Friday, February 28 in Banbridge Orange Hall.

Tickets can be purchased from any band member.

​William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band pictured at the dedication of their new side drums in Banbridge Orange Hall.

​William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band pictured at the dedication of their new side drums in Banbridge Orange Hall.

David and Sara Watson unveil the new side drums.

David and Sara Watson unveil the new side drums.

Gareth Davison receiving the Adam Watson Memorial Shield from David and Sara Watson.

Gareth Davison receiving the Adam Watson Memorial Shield from David and Sara Watson.

