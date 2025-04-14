Bangor Aurora and Mae Murray Foundation celebrate success of inclusive activity sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bangor Aurora Leisure Complex and Larne-based charity, Murray Mae Foundation are thrilled to announce the success of their recent six-week inclusive exercise project, Get Active 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by Mae Murray Foundation and funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, this initiative tackles the barriers disabled individuals face when accessing physical activity, particularly in gym environments.

Many disabled people feel excluded from the gym environment due to a lack of appropriate equipment and Changing Places Toilets. Many instructors also lack confidence in supporting those with more complex needs. The Get Active 2025 project aimed to empower participants by building confidence, improving physical and mental well-being, and enabling them to feel included in mainstream fitness spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot was a great success, with each participant receiving their own, unique workout plan and induction to the gym, helping them to continue their fitness journey beyond the program – one of its key aims. There are also plans to continue with the group sessions every Thursday in Aurora Leisure Complex, giving participants the opportunity to stay active alongside familiar, friendly faces and keep progressing together.

Murray Mae class at Bangor Aurora Leisure Complex

"We are incredibly proud of the success of this programme," said Will Carson, Sports Development /Health Manager for the Northern Community Leisure Trust, which operates Bangor Aurora in partnership with Serco Leisure. "We are committed to fostering inclusivity and look forward to continuing this partnership with Mae Murray Foundation."

Pauline, the project lead from Mae Murray Foundation added, "As both a staff member of the Foundation and a Level 4 Neurological Conditions Personal Trainer, it is wonderful to see people of all abilities getting active together, gaining confidence in their own abilities, and finding a pathway into local gyms.”

Christine, who has a sight impairment, previously avoided exercise classes due to concerns that they would be beyond her capabilities. However, after completing the six-week gym programme, she shared her experience:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These sessions have been fantastic! Not only have I improved my fitness and learned new exercises - some of which I can even do at home - but I’ve also made new friends and reconnected with familiar faces. The encouragement and support from the staff has really boosted my confidence, and I now feel comfortable continuing to use these facilities at Aurora on my own, knowing the friendly, helpful team is there to support me.”

For more information about the Trust and the health and wellbeing services it offers, please visit: Northern Community Leisure Trust