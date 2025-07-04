Bank of Ireland enhances accessibility for customers with launch of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme

Bank of Ireland has announced the launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme in all branches across Northern Ireland.

The widely recognized Scheme is the latest of a series of improvements the bank has made to enhance accessibility for customers including the rollout of new and more accessible ATMs and the successful re-accreditation of the banks’ JAM Card® friendly status.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a simple tool for people to voluntarily share that they have a “non-visible” disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent to others. People can wear a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard to indicate that they may need a helping hand, understanding, or more time while in the bank branch.

Bank of Ireland first became a JAM Card Friendly Business in July 2020. The re-accreditation means customers can show their JAM Card or app in branches to let a member of staff know they need ‘Just A Minute’ or a little extra time or assistance when doing their banking. All Bank of Ireland branch teams have been trained to recognise what the JAM Card means.

Pictured is Louise McBride, JAM Card Ambassador with Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive Officer, NOW Group, Gail Goldie, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland UK and Wendy McGhee, Employment Officer, NOW Group.

Meanwhile, work has begun to rollout c.40 state-of-the-art ATMs which will be installed in all Bank of Ireland branches across Northern Ireland to support customers with a visual impairment. All new devices have high-contrast screens and give customers the option of plugging into an earphone socket so they can be guided through their transaction by voice assistance. The rollout, which will be complete by the end of 2027, represents the Bank’s largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade.

Gail Goldie, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland UK, said: “Finance impacts so many aspects of life and everyone should be able to access critical financial services and support without barriers. We are delighted that we are JAM and Sunflower Hidden Disability friendly across our network, and becoming more accessible with our new ATM fleet, strengthening our commitment to greater financial inclusion for customers.

Maeve Monaghan, Chief Executive Officer, NOW Group said: “Carrying out everyday activities, such as visiting a bank branch, can be a daunting experience for some people so knowing they can tell someone they need ‘Just A Minute’ or some extra support makes such a big difference. We are delighted to work with Bank of Ireland to ensure all their branches are JAM Card Friendly and recognise the continuing steps the Bank is taking to provide an inclusive service for all its customers.”

The JAM and Sunflower rollout across its branch network builds on the Bank’s existing range of accessibility supports including Sign Video, a video relay service that is accessed from the Bank of Ireland UK website to a remote sign language interpreter. The interpreter can relay your call to our telephone banking service, and Signly which translates key pages across the Bank’s UK website.

Throughout its branch network, Bank of Ireland has in-branch video interpreter services, Relay UK and hearing loops.

Bank of Ireland UK is also a member of Signing Banks – www.Signingbanks.uk – working in partnership across the financial services industry to improve access for deaf consumers, and it’s also partnered with the Experian support hub, Support Hub - Experian to provide customers with a free tool to register their support needs which then notifies all companies signed up to this service.