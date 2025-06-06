Bank of Ireland installs new defibrillator machine in Coleraine branch

Bank of Ireland is continuing the roll out of life-saving defibrillators at each of its branches across Northern Ireland, with Coleraine branch the latest to have the device installed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the installation of the device at Coleraine branch, George Higginson, Managing Director, Everyday Banking, Bank of Ireland UK said: “I am delighted that we are able to use our local bank branches across Northern Ireland to host this potentially life-saving equipment.

“We have been supporting customers and communities across Northern Ireland for nearly two hundred years and I am proud to not only see the defibrillators being installed, but that we are also making people aware that this equipment is here for the benefit of the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the devices are installed across Bank of Ireland’s local network, each branch will be hosting an event to help raise awareness of the defibrillator and to provide reassurance on how easy they are to use. Where possible, the devices are fitted outside the branch and made accessible for community use, like here in Coleraine.

The Bank of Ireland Coleraine team launch the new defibrillator which has been installed at the branch for community use.

Each of the Bank of Ireland devices will also be registered with The Circuit, the defibrillator network which was developed by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in partnership with the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, Resuscitation Council UK, St John Ambulance, and NHS England.

Welcoming the defibrillator roll-out across Bank of Ireland’s branch network, Fearghal McKinney, Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland said: “Every defibrillator has the power to save a life and it’s great to see Bank of Ireland’s investment in delivering these new devices across its branch network.

“Every minute counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, but many defibrillators never get used because emergency services don’t know where they are or how to access them. That’s why we are calling on everyone who has a defibrillator, whether in a public place, business or community, to make sure the device is registered with The Circuit, it really can be the difference between life and death.”

Find out more about The Circuit and how to register a defibrillator at: thecircuit.uk