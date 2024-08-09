Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

About Miss Northern Ireland:Hannah Johns is a 24yr old Renal Nurse in the City Hospital and describes her proudest accomplishment being her journey as a nurse; particularly training during the COVID-19 pandemic. She discovered a passion for renal nursing during her training and became deeply involved in renal services. She is ambassador with her chosen charity, Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF)

Beauty with a Purpose:

Miss Northern Ireland Lights Up Robert Stewart’s Spirit Grover’s Drumbeg, Officially opens Rose Cottage Tea House and volunteers for Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. (NIKRF)

Robert Stewart’s Pub hosted a day of joy and celebration as Miss Northern Ireland, NIKRF’s charity ambassador, visited to officially open the brand-new Rose Cottage Tea House. Following the grand opening, she volunteered in Bob’s Beer Garden, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

L-R transplant recipient Joe wtih Susan, Shirley and Hannah

Miss Northern Ireland, a renal nurse, spent her time engaging with the community, raising awareness of kidney disease and the importance of research. This unique opportunity allowed visitors to learn more about kidney health from an expert in the field together with volunteers from the charity. Thankfully the weather held up and there was a great atmosphere in the vibrant beer garden.

Miss Northern Ireland launched her fundraising initiatives for NIKRF by inviting guests to enter a raffle where they could win a steak meal deal for 2. She met with children throughout the day, handing out tiaras and sweets, and ensuring the day was filled with fun and laughter. The event proved a great success in a delightful blend of education, community spirit, and entertainment for all ages.

"We were thrilled to have Miss Northern Ireland with us today," said Susan Kee, Outgoing Chair of NIKRF "Her dual role as a beauty queen and renal nurse perfectly aligns with our mission to promote awareness of kidney disease and raise money for research. We had a fantastic day of hope and celebration. We are so proud of Hannah and looking forward to working with her as Miss Northern Ireland throughout the year and in her run up to Miss World."

Bob Stewarts Marketing Shirley, and Miss N Ireland Hannah opening Rose Tea House

About Robert Stewart’s Pub:

Located in the heart of Drumbeg, Belfast sits an old coaching inn, Robert Stewart’s Grocer or more familiarly known as Bob Stewarts. This pub and restaurant serves fabulous food and drinks 7 days a week. Now with the added bonus of Rose Cottage Tea House. It’s a wonderful place to bring friends and family (children welcome too!)