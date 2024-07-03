Belfast bikes scheme announces new citywide sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Council has announced Frank and Honest Coffee as the new sponsor of Belfast Bikes.Frank and Honest Coffee, a Musgrave Group brand, is available in SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores across Belfast and beyond.

Belfast Bikes was launched in 2015 and currently has over 400 bikes at over 55 docking stations right across the city.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray spoke about the announcement and said: “Belfast Bikes is an integral part of city life and since its inception, has helped to create a better connected, low carbon, climate resilient city with a focus on Active Travel.

“The new sponsorship deal with local coffee brand Frank and Honest is great news, as they too share the Belfast Bike scheme’s values including sustainability, convenience and supporting the local community.”

Musgrave NI Director of Marketing Desi Derby and Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray

Frank and Honest Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is served in fully compostable takeaway cups across 24 Belfast retailers.

Councillor Murray continued: "I am really looking forward to seeing the full fleet of branded Frank and Honest Belfast Bikes and docking stations being unveiled later this month including some initiatives to get more people cycling over the summer months."

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing at Musgrave added: “We are delighted to be the new sponsor of Belfast Bikes through our coffee brand Frank and Honest, which is available in 24 SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores across the city.

“Growing sustainably every day is at the heart of the Musgrave business and our brands; that means we’re always looking for ways to help our customers make more sustainable and healthier choices, therefore our collaboration with Belfast Bikes is the perfect partnership”.

Belfast Bikes recently announced three new docking station locations at Glencairn Park, Drumglass Park and Sandown Road.

The scheme offers annual membership and a ‘pay as you go’ option.

For more information or to register for Belfast Bikes, visit belfastbikes.co.uk