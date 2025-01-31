Belfast Calling: Be there. Be heard. Be inspired.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just days before International Women’s Day 2025, Belfast will become a beacon of female empowerment and entrepreneurial spirit as it becomes home to, WE Believe 2025.

Taking place on 6 and 7 March at the Assembly Buildings, this highly anticipated event echoes the International Women’s Day 2025 theme: "Accelerate Action: Collectively, We Can Accelerate Action for Gender Equality."

Hosted by Mums in Business International (MIB International) in partnership with Hopefull Handbags Global NonProfit, the event will also celebrate the book debut of Handbags: Turning Hope into Happiness. Proceeds from the collaborative book will support survivors of domestic abuse, a cause deeply rooted in the community.

Women from across the globe, including Australia, the United States, and Canada, will join the international gathering to participate in inspirational keynotes, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Designed to celebrate women in business, the program will equip attendees with essential tools and foster connections that empower them to thrive long after the event concludes.

Leona Burton, Founder and CEO of MIB International and a Jack Canfield Certified Coach, says, "WE (Women Entrepreneurs) Believe 2025 is more than an event; it’s a movement. With women at its heart, I believe it will transform lives, businesses, and communities because together, WE are stronger. As a world-schooling mum of six, I understand how overwhelming and lonely navigating it all can feel. That’s why I created what I needed and why it’s grown so quickly. The ripple effect we aim to create during these two days in Belfast will drive meaningful change worldwide for years to come."

Aisling Owens Nash, event host and Head of Hopefull Handbags Global NonProfit for Ireland, adds, "This event promises to be like no other. WE Believe 2025 is about empowering women to thrive both personally and professionally, inspiring action, and supporting them as they take the next steps in their journeys. We are also committed to breaking the cycle of domestic abuse seen in too many homes and the launch of our book is part of that commitment."

Deborah Collins Head of Business Events at Visit Belfast comments further, "We are proud supporters of WE Believe 2025 in partnership with MIB International and Hopefull Handbags. Belfast tells a story of hope and transformation as a vibrant city rich with culture and resilience. This conference is an opportunity to gather, inspire, uplift, and create connections in an inclusive environment that will empower all who attend. Aisling and her team have curated a value-packed program against the backdrop of the iconic Assembly Buildings. We hope delegates will also take the opportunity to stay longer and explore the many gems of our city and region."

Leona concludes, "WE Believe is about connection, community, and collaboration and this runs through all of our work. We know these two days will accelerate progress for the women who attend, while also creating meaningful change in the communities they serve. We encourage anyone seeking progress and support to join us because WE are stronger together and thank everyone for their support, including Visit Belfast, Belfast City Council & Tourism NI, together we are all stronger."

A special thanks to Tourism Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council and Visit Belfast for their funding contribution towards the conference.

Tickets, including VIP packages offering exclusive benefits, are available at https://bit.ly/3CyGkj8

Programme Details:

Day 1: 6 March, 10am – 5.30pm

Day 2: 7 March, 10am – 3.30pm

Location: Assembly Buildings, Belfast

Tickets and Registration:Tickets are available now, including VIP packages with exclusive benefits. Full details can be found here.

About Aisling Owens Nash

Aisling is a dedicated leader in female empowerment, a carer, and proud mother of three. As the Head of Hopefull Handbags Global NonProfit for Ireland and MIB International’s Networking Leader for Ireland and Northern Ireland, she is passionate about creating impactful and engaging events that inspire women to thrive.

About Leona Burton

Leona is the founder and CEO of MIB International, the largest global network providing training, education, and child-friendly networking opportunities for women. A mother of six, she is committed to helping women build successful businesses and lead fulfilling lives.

About MIB International

MIB International is a global network that empowers women to succeed in business through innovative training, collaborative events, and inclusive opportunities for growth: https://mib.international