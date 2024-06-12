Belfast club scores with Power NI donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youth section of Sandy Row FC will take to the pitch for all future matches wearing a new kit that has been funded by Northern Ireland’s leading electricity provider through its Helping Hands initiative.

Crafted for performance, it’s hoped the lightweight blue shirt and matching shorts made by sportswear giant Adidas will provide the club’s younger prospects with the confidence to play well under pressure.

Over the course of the past twelve months, the youth team have won various South Belfast Youth League trophies, while the Under-13 girls triumphed domestically and in the Prestatyn Cup in Wales.

A request for £300 in support was made to Power NI by company employee Kylie Best.“It is amazing that my employer can give back and help organisations in my local community. It will really help Sandy Row FC’s youth team as the club is growing rapidly and all fundraising is greatly appreciated,” she said.

Sandy Row FC’s Kyle Mulholland pictured with Power NI's Lauren Donnelly and 2012 team players

Established in 2012, Sandy Row Football Club currently has 15 teams, with these ranging from under-fives who play in the South Belfast Youth League and Small Sided Games Development League, to the Senior men’s squad who compete in the Northern Amateur Football League.

2012 team coach Kyle Mulholland said: Power NI’s Helping Hands scheme is an extremely important part of fundraising for local community groups. The generosity of the scheme has enabled the club to purchase a football kit for the youth team – we are very proud to have Power NI as our sponsor.”