Belfast couples are the fifth least argumentative in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
With around 30 million cohabiting couples recorded in the UK, it isn't surprising that at some point annoying habits start to creep in. But which pet peeves test the nation’s love birds the most?
In a recent study, fitted furniture specialists Hammonds Furniture surveyed 2000 UK adults, revealing which cities are the best and worst when it comes to arguing over each other’s bad habits.
They found that Belfast is joint fifth when it comes to couples arguing the least about each other's bad habits.
The most common arguments among Belfast couples are about not listening, snoring and leaving cups/washing up out.
Edinburgh was ranked the nations least argumentative city whilst Belfast came in tied with Southampton.
The most argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:
Manchester – 49% argue more than once a month
London – 37%
Birmingham – 36%
Newcastle – 35%
Cardiff/Glasgow - 31%
On the other hand, the least argumentative cities for couples in the UK are:
Edinburgh – 85% argue less than once a month
Bristol – 84%
Norwich – 77%
Sheffield – 73%
Southampton/Belfast - 72%
Overall, more than half of UK adults in relationships (51%) – the equivalent to 15 million people – find ‘not listening’ the most annoying habit of their partner. When assessing their own bad habits, a few might be telling a few porky pies with only one in seven (16%) admitting to being guilty of not listening.
But this is just the beginning, in fact over 12 million (42%) of Brits get annoyed by their partners snoring, whilst over a third (39%) are not a fan of their other half’s cleanliness, by leaving the washing or cups out around the house.
Top annoying partner habits (UK wide):
Not listening - 51%
Snoring - 42%
Leaving cups / washing up out - 39%
Avoiding household tasks – 35%
Stealing bed covers at night – 35%
Too much screen time – 35%
Leaving lights on in the house – 35%
Leaving dirty clothes on the floor – 33%
Nagging – 29%
Not emptying bins – 28%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.