Belfast Distillery Company selects Forterro’s 123Insight ERP system to support rapid growth

The Belfast Distillery Company, producer of McConnell’s Irish Whisky, has chosen Forterro’s manufacturing ERP solution, 123Insight, to help streamline its operations, support business growth, and ensure compliance in a highly regulated industry.

Operating out of the historic Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast, Belfast Distillery is undergoing a period of significant expansion. With operations ramping up, the team needed a powerful and scalable system to consolidate processes and data into one accessible platform.

“As part of our improvement programme, we needed a solution that would promote transparency, collaboration and efficiency across all departments,” said Joanne Paffey, Supply Chain Controller, Belfast Distillery Company. “123Insight’s features, especially its traceability and ability to handle complex units of measure, make it ideal for a business operating in the alcohol production sector.”

Joanne has 20 years’ experience using 123Insight in previous roles, and brought that understanding of the product and experience to her role at Belfast Distillery, having seen firsthand the significant positive impact 123Insight has on business performance. That familiarity helped accelerate the implementation process, with the company going live within just a few weeks.

The team also benefited from Forterro’s experienced support network and strong local presence in the form of the Carrickfergus-based reseller, QMS Insight, whose support included tailored on-site training. Further help came from trusted partner Solweb Ltd in creating professional, all-in-one reports that consolidate sensitive information from multiple sources.

“The feedback internally has been excellent,” added Joanne. “Colleagues say I make it look easy, but the truth is it’s the power and efficiency of 123Insight. It simplifies complex tasks, reduces manual effort and has a massive impact on productivity.”

123Insight is a scalable manufacturing ERP solution designed with traceability features at its core. Its centralised platform connects and automates workflows to enhance productivity and drive business growth.

“The Belfast Distillery Company is readying itself for growth and 123Insight is a system ideally suited to its needs,” said Laurent Delorme, 123Insight Line of Business Managing Director, Forterro. “123Insight empowers teams with real-time access to data and has traceability features that make it perfect for regulated industries such as alcoholic drinks distillery.”