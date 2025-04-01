Belfast Hospital sets sights on service expansion as part of £7 million refinancing deal with HSBC UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fitzwilliam Clinic has secured a £7million refinancing package from HSBC UK. The funding will be used to buy out the remaining stake of previous partners in the business, solidifying the clinic’s ownership structure and enhancing its long-term growth prospects.

The Belfast-based private hospital specialises in cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery for both private and NHS patients.

The funds will be used to re-invest into the clinic to expand the range of services available at the private hospital and in turn create a significant number of new jobs. Additionally the deal saw a refinance of existing debt & equity structure following the acquisition of the business in 2023.

John Canacott, CEO at The Fitzwilliam Clinic, said: “This deal represents the next step on our journey to transform the clinic and its position in the Northern Irish healthcare industry. Our goal is to introduce new services in the next year that will bring new opportunities and jobs to the area, and we look forward to working closely with HSBC UK as we do so.”

The Fitzwilliam Clinic, Belfast

Lauren Dougherty, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added; “It’s been wonderful to work with The Fitzwilliam Clinic to support the development of the business under its new leadership. We are excited to continue our support at what is such a pivotal time for the company, as they look to increase their services and grow the patient network.”