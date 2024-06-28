Belfast named the worst city in the UK for a drink in a beer garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the UK heatwave in full swing, people are advised to steer clear of Belfast for their beer garden outings due to its low levels of sunshine and high likelihood of rain.

As the UK heatwave is here in full force, many people across the nation will be flocking to their nearest pub for a refreshing drink in the sun.

And it appears that Google searches for local beer gardens have already skyrocketed by 674% over the past three months, as the anticipation builds with the current warm weather.

And it’s particularly bad news for the people of Belfast, as a new study from the team at Electric Radiators Direct has named it the least desirable location to enjoy a pint in the sun.

Beer garden pint

The study assessed major UK cities based on the number of outdoor pubs and bars, average temperatures, sunshine hours, and rainfall levels.

Belfast ranked first among the worst cities with a low score of just 7, followed by Glasgow (13) and Aberdeen (15).

The data reveals that Northern Ireland experiences only 439 hours of summer sunshine, and the most (383) hours of rainfall. In comparison, East Anglia basks in 640 hours of summer sun and endures only 158 hours of rain.

Beer enthusiasts in Belfast also face higher prices, with the average pint costing £5.50, compared to the UK average which is a whole £1 lower at £4.50.

Worst Cities for Beer Gardens (score /67)

Belfast - 7

Glasgow - 13

Aberdeen - 15

Swansea - 17

Edinburgh - 21

Newcastle - 21

Dundee - 22

Newport - 23

Liverpool - 24

Kingston Upon Hull – 27

On the flip side, Brighton has been crowned the UK’s beer garden capital.

This seaside city boasts an impressive 99 beer gardens, many with stunning sea views. However, enjoying a pint here also comes at a premium, with an average cost of £6.

Patio heater expert, Stephen Hankinson fromElectric Radiators Direct said: “As we are set to see some good weather hit the country in the next month, this research shows the spots to avoid across the country when seeking out a beer garden during the UK’s current heatwave.

"Although, whilst some cities might lack great beer garden options, each one has its own charming spots to explore.

"Hopefully, friends and family can enjoy the warmer days, whilst watching England have a successful Euros tournament.

"Of course, British weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and evenings can get chilly even on a sunny day, which is why patio heaters can be a great added value to a beer garden that many customers will be looking for."