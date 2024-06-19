Belfast residents ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of a full ban on pavement parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New parking restrictions came into force in November, and locals welcome further change, according to a new poll.

Belfast residents are overwhelmingly in favour of a potential new law that would ban motorists from parking on the pavement.

According to a study by used car dealership group Big Motoring World, roughly four in five (79%) Belfast locals agree that pavement parking should be made illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pavement parking has been banned in London since 1974, and several other city councils across the UK have been pushing for the power to introduce new rules and fines for this in their areas too.

Four in five (79%) Belfast locals agree that pavement parking should be made illegal

Some new parking restrictions did already come into operation on Friday 3rd November in Belfast, in a move to tackle part of the issue.

The restrictions were designed to address some of the problems associated with ‘pavement parking’ by prohibiting parking wholly or partly on a pavement at a number of specific locations.

This includes pavements adjacent to a bus lane, a bus stop or bus stand, a cycle lane, and a school ‘keep clear’ area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All vehicles found to be in breach of the new rules receive a £90 Penalty Charge Notice, which drops to £45 if paid within 14 days.

According to the Department for Infrastructure (Dfi), over 150 fines have already been issued to drivers in Belfast for rule breaking since the parking crackdown was introduced back in November.

While Belfast City Council does not hold any power regarding the full enforcement of parking on pavements yet (the DFi takes responsibility for this), Cllr Tara Brooks proposed a ban at a Council meeting in October 2023.

The topic was raised at another Belfast City Council meeting on 11th June 2024, suggesting that this is a subject that remains firmly on the agenda of local councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"calibri",469777842,"arial",469777843,"calibri",469777844,"calibri",201341986,"1",469769226,"calibri,arial",268442635,"22",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">While most locals are in favour of a rule change, over half of Belfast motorists (66%) surveyed said that they were unaware that a ban on pavement parking could be rolled out as early as later this year.

Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World added: “Pavement parking is a topic that is sure to divide opinion.

“Pedestrians are often frustrated at their path being blocked by cars, but many motorists who have no choice but to park on narrow roads (and do not have access to a driveway) will be scratching their heads and wondering what they are supposed to do.