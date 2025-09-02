Belfast's response to Gaza documented in new exhibition

This Is Not a War, a powerful new exhibition by award-winning photographer Mal McCann, will open to the public this Thursday evening at Belfast Exposed, as part of September's Late Night Art event.

With a career spanning over two decades, McCann has documented the social, political, and cultural life of Northern Ireland with an unflinching eye for human emotion and visual storytelling.

His work ranges from breaking news and community events to long-form photo essays exploring themes of identity, resistance, and solidarity.

Mal’s photography has been widely published and exhibited, and he is known for his commitment to ethical journalism and visual integrity. His images are not only records of events but also powerful commentaries on justice, and the human condition.

Image from 'This Is Not a War' at Belfast Exposed from Sept 4th - 10th

In recent years, McCann has been documenting Palestine solidarity movements in Belfast. For a short week-long run, This Is Not a War captures the protests that have swept the city in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Through his lens, McCann records the grief, rage, and unity of communities thousands of miles from the conflict yet deeply connected to it.

As Mal says: “These are not just photos of protest; they are documents of people refusing to look away.”

This exhibition invites audiences to witness a moment in history through images that are as much about Belfast as they are about Gaza, images that speak to justice, memory, and the enduring power of solidarity.

'This Is Not a War' opens on Thursday, September 4 at 6pm as part of the monthly Late Night Art in Belfast city centre.

Belfast Exposed will be open from 6-9pm, entry is free, and more details can be found at www.belfastexposed.org.