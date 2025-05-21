Best in Show for Balmoral Exhibitors

The 2025 Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 14th to Saturday 17th May for four unforgettable days of sunshine, smiles and endless showing classes.

Rural and urban dwellers had a chance to come together and celebrate the finest local livestock, food, drink and produce at Northern Ireland’s pinnacle agri-food event. With such an action-packed programme there was something for everyone from mesmerizing sheep dog displays to a bustling Children’s Area, the irresistible NI Food & Drink Pavilion and captivating International Show Jumping, not to mention exclusive performances from the world-renowned JCB Dancing Diggers.

Last week’s event was the 156th Balmoral Show organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, and the charity’s team of staff and dedicated volunteers were delighted to continue the event’s long legacy of recognising outstanding agricultural practice.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director commented, ‘This year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank was undoubtedly a great success. At the RUAS, we pride ourselves on being able to provide a shop window for the field to fork journey here in Northern Ireland and the people who make it all possible. To all our exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers and staff, we would just like to say a big thank you for making this year’s event so special’.

Award winning livestock

Always learning in Healthy Horticulture

Gripping sheep shearing

World renowned JCB Dancing Digger Team

