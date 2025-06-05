Better Days Pain Support celebration

The Health Minister Mike Nesbitt addressed a Stormont event on Tuesday 3rd June celebrating the success of the Better Days Pain Support project which has delivered positive outcomes for over 2000 people whose lives have been blighted by chronic pain.

It is estimated that well over 500,000 people in Northern Ireland suffer from chronic pain with many unable to continue working and living at risk of addiction to opioids and other potentially harmful pain medication. Since 2020, well over 2000 patients suffering from chronic pain have successfully completed the Better Days programme which is delivered in Healthy Living Centres right across the north.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I was delighted to attend this event and to celebrate the Better Days initiative which provides a lifeline to many who live with chronic pain across Northern Ireland.

“The programme is an excellent example of an innovative, community-driven solution to a complex health challenge and I want to thank those involved in delivering it. This work is invaluable and deeply appreciated.”

Mike Nesbitt Attending the Better Days Pain Support Event in Stormont

‘The Better Days' programme is delivered in the Northern area by the Northern Area Community Network. It is an excellent programme which has changed and improved the lives of many people who struggle with chronic pain and would recommend it to others who live with chronic pain.’

Tony Doherty, Regional Coordinator of the Healthy Living Centre Alliance, said that ‘we are very proud of the Better Days programme. Its early success has been recognised in a major NHS Pharmacy award in 2021. Our programme, co-designed over five years with pain patients, begins with the fact that their pain is highly unlikely to be cured but that they can learn to live better with their pain. For many, this is the lightbulb moment of revelation and acceptance.

‘What we have found is that chronic pain has a profoundly negative impact on people over time, leading to poor mental health, social isolation and lack of hope for their future. The Alliance began collaborating with the Public Health Agency in 2017 to devise a community development response. This has now grown into the Better Days project and is funded by the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) under a 5 year contract

‘While the results of the pilot programmes were very interesting, with many participants providing glowing accounts of their progress and returning each week for more information, the long-term development of Better Days has simply reinforced for us how well the programme is received regardless of when or where it is delivered. We are therefore heavily indebted to the staff of our Healthy Living Centres for their diligence and professionalism.’

Amanda McAuley and Breige Conway from Northern Area Community Network

Also addressing the Stormont celebration was Professor Kevin Vowles of Queen’s University and Dr Pamela Bell, retired pain consultant. Both Kevin and Pamela are key members of the Better Days Steering Group, a multidisciplinary body established to oversee the development and implementation of the Health Department-funded project.

A few one-line facts:

Better Days is one of the few community development approaches to chronic pain. It is governed by a multi-disciplinary Steering Group It delivers programmes almost entirely in areas of high social deprivation. Over 2000 people have availed of the programme since 2020 It is highly successful and hugely popular among patients and health professionals alike It gets results as the following quotes will attest to

It increased the knowledge on how to cope with the pain in a more positive way.

Very informative, helped me understand the role of pain medication and how best to use it in order to get the most out of it. Also learned about other coping techniques.

A great programme and has help me understand and manage my pain relief better.

Loved the programme , and the company , I get very lonely as I live alone , this programme has made me feel less alone with people who understand my pain

Very very well organised programme. Friendly, approachable facilitators and guest speakers. Very educational and reassuring

I really enjoyed the programme. Learned a lot, do my breathing more and about my sleep and pain. Very, very good programme. Loved the exercise.

Brilliant, really enjoyed it. Helped it was a god send. I still do the exercises - helps a bit to relieve the pain.

I really enjoyed the programme and would recommend anyone living with pain to attend one

For more information please visit www.hlcalliance.org or contact [email protected] or Natasha [email protected]