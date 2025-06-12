Beyond the Green: Unlocking Golf’s power to boost tourism and wellbeing

Ulster University hosts ‘Beyond the Green: Golf, Wellness & Hospitality’ Summit showcasing economic impact and regional legacy

A major tourism summit entitled ‘Beyond the Green – Golf, Wellness and Hospitality’, was held at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, bringing together over 120 stakeholders from tourism and hospitality sectors, higher and further education, and local government, to explore how golf and major events – such as The 153rd Open – are driving strategic investment, economic growth and the future direction of tourism and wellness in the North East and beyond.

Organised by Ulster University’s Department of Hospitality Tourism and Events Management, the summit was delivered in partnership with the Department for the Economy, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism NI, Causeway Chamber of Commerce, Derry Chamber of Commerce, Royal Portrush Golf Club, and The R&A.

The Department, based in Belfast and Coleraine, is part of the Ulster University Business School and is currently ranked first in the UK for Hospitality Event Management and Tourism (The Guardian University Guide 2025).

Pictured at the ‘Beyond the Green: Golf, Wellness and Hospitality’ Summit are (l-r): Selina Horsi, former Derry Chamber of Commerce President and Managing Director, Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel; Professor Ioannis Pantelidis, Head of the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management at Ulster University; Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens; Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy, Karen Yates, Chief Executive, Causeway Chamber of Commerce; Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University and Aine Kearney, Interim Chief Executive at Tourism NI.

As part of its continued focus on industry-led education, the University has launched a new Masters in Golf Management, designed to meet rising global demand for professionals equipped to lead in golf facilities, events, and organisations. The first cohort will begin in September 2025.

Opening the summit, Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, said:

“Tourism is a critical economic catalyst for the north. In this part of the world alone, tourism provides almost 6,000 jobs across almost 500 businesses; many of which support the Golf, Sport, Activity and Wellness Tourism offering on today’s agenda. We know too that hosting major events is integral to driving up visitor numbers and supporting the growth and sustainability of local businesses right across the north. Events like the North-West 200, the 153rd Open shortly to be hosted in Portrush or the Fleadh Cheoil in Belfast next year, do not happen - and cannot be successful - without a talented, enthusiastic and welcoming workforce.

Pictured at the ‘Beyond the Green: Golf, Wellness and Hospitality’ Summit are (l-r): broadcaster and summit compère, Lynette Fay; Professor Ioannis Pantelidis, Head of the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management at Ulster University; Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University; Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens; Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy; Dr Peter Bolan, Course Director for the Masters in Golf Management; Aine Kearney, Interim Chief Executive at Tourism NI; Ian Kerr, Chairman of the Open Championship Committee at Royal Portrush Golf Club; and Dr Robert McKenna, Associate Head of Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management.

“So, we must ensure our tourism sector is supported to grow, with a pipeline of talent and a strong academic delivery partner. Together with Tourism NI and the wider sector, UU is helping to shape our future tourism leaders, to build skills and drive continuous professionalism within the industry. I therefore thank Ulster University, and Tourism NI, for all you do to support the industry here to grow sustainably.”

Ian Kerr, Chairman of the Open Championship Committee at Royal Portrush Golf Club, emphasised the long-term value of The Open returning to the region:

“The Open is not just a tournament – it’s a transformative opportunity. At Royal Portrush, we’ve seen how hosting this world-class event generates momentum, attracts global attention, and inspires further investment in local infrastructure and experiences. The legacy is real, and we are committed to ensuring it benefits the entire community.”

Aine Kearney, Interim Chief Executive at Tourism NI, highlighted how major events underpin Northern Ireland’s international tourism appeal:

Leaders in education, government tourism and hospitality came together at a major tourism summit at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, to explore how golf and major events – such as The 153rd Open – are driving strategic investment, economic growth and the future direction of tourism and wellness in the North East and beyond. Pictured (l-r): Professor Ioannis Pantelidis, Head of the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management at Ulster University; Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University; Councillor Oliver McMullan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens; Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Minister for the Economy; Aine Kearney, Interim Chief Executive at Tourism NI; and Ian Kerr, Chairman of the Open Championship Committee at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

“Golf is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s tourism strategy. The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush has helped elevate our profile on the world stage and continues to serve as a catalyst for growth. We are seeing increased interest in immersive experiences – from wellness retreats to food tourism – and our challenge is to curate and connect those offerings in a way that keeps visitors coming back year after year.”

Professor Ioannis Pantelidis, Head of the Department of Hospitality Tourism and Event Management at Ulster University, commented:

“The 153rd Open will be a catalytic moment – but it is the infrastructure, training, and long-term vision that will ensure golf continues to deliver for the region. Through academic partnerships and regional collaboration, we can translate global events into local value: from wellness tourism and culinary experiences to year-round employment opportunities.”

The summit also showcased how the wider tourism ecosystem – including sport, wellness and food tourism – contributes to a sustainable visitor economy. Presentations were delivered by representatives from North West 200, Galgorm Group, Freedive NI, NIHF, Food NI and the Culinary Causeway, followed by a panel discussion with industry leaders.

Delegates also enjoyed a local food and drink showcase, supported by innovation centres at Ulster University and North West Regional College, reinforcing the role of agri-food and hospitality in the visitor economy.

Reflecting on the day, Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, said:

“Beyond the Green was more than a celebration of golf – it was a shared call to action around how we build on our global sporting assets to drive a connected, high-quality and inclusive regional tourism strategy. Ulster University is proud to support that ambition through research, education and civic collaboration.”