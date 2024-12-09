Blast off with Go Succeed in Lisburn and Castlereagh
‘Blast Off’ will be delivered in several post-primary schools across Lisburn and Castlereagh over the next few months. It will see over 300 young people take part in a programme. It aims to give young people an enterprise and entrepreneurship experience while enhancing their employability skills.
The council wants to help them succeed in the world of work while supporting the development of business acumen, teamwork and presentation skills.
Students will have the opportunity to develop a business idea, culminating in an exciting event where the young people will pitch their business to an expert panel of judges, giving them a ‘Dragons’ Den’ style experience.
Speaking at the launch of the programme in Dundonald High School, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee, said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is excited to bring the Young Enterprise NI Blast Off programme into post-primary schools across the city.
"As a council we know that entrepreneurs are built and not made so want to help the next generation build their skills, attitudes and behaviours. The ‘Blast Off’ programme brings fun, creativity, innovation and competition and will inspire and support future entrepreneurs and businesses.”
Carol Fitzsimons, MBE, Chief Executive of YENI added: “Through the Blast Off programme, we are giving young students the opportunity to develop crucial skills for their futures.
"Working in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council means that local young people will get the support, training, and opportunities they deserve to help them thrive in the business world and beyond. Pupils get to learn about the range of support that is available through Go Succeed and are inspired by local business leaders who have received support from the service.
"We are thankful to Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for their support in bringing this to local post-primary school pupils.”