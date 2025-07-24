A SUMMER soirée for local ladies is taking place in Banbridge next month and supporting the charity B Positive.

Blossom & Bloom has been organised by school friends and Forever Living colleagues Elaine Rogan and Rachel Glass.

The ladies’ evening will be held in Banbridge Old Town Hall, on Thursday, August 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

It will feature a wellness talk on hormones and gut health; nutritional and fitness insights from Linda Cassidy (The Bodybox) and a showcase of fabulous fashion and accessories.

Sara Watson, from B Positive, will share her son Adam’s inspirational story and the positive impact this local charity is having.

There will be refreshments, cupcakes, sandwiches and pop-up stalls including Country Charm and The Lemoncello Boutique, guests can also purchase the Forever Living aloe vera products, promoted by Elaine and Rachel.

This is the first event the friends have organised, and they are excited to bring local ladies together to enjoy a fabulous evening!

Tickets are priced £10, with £5 from each ticket being donated to B Positive. Elaine told the Chronicle: “We see the work Sara and David are doing and we thought it would be great to collaborate with them and do some fundraising.

“We also have a raffle, so we are asking local businesses to donate prizes, and all the proceeds from the raffle will go to B Positive as well.

“Sara is bringing the B Positive suitcase along and doing a talk to let everyone know what the charity does.

“I was at an event last year and I didn't realise everything they did behind the scenes. It was absolutely amazing to hear.

“B Positive was the first charity we thought of when we decided to support a local cause through the event. I think Banbridge is such a tight community and it's great to be able to give back when you are doing something.”

Elaine added: “In the summer, a lot of events are catered towards kids and making sure they are entertained. So, this is an opportunity for the mummies, sisters, friends, and all females, to get together and have a wee evening out - all while supporting a wonderful cause.”

To purchase tickets, contact Elaine on 07525 101217 or Rachel on 07383 965905.