Bolster Community launches new "Autism and Advocacy" programme in Banbridge

Bolster Community, a renowned charity and social enterprise based in Newry, is set to launch an exciting new initiative in Banbridge aimed at empowering adults with autism.

The "Autism and Advocacy" programme, beginning on March 5, will provide crucial support for individuals to build essential skills in self-advocacy, self-determination, and self-representation. The programme is designed to help participants navigate life's challenges with confidence and clarity, offering practical tools to foster independence and personal growth.

Founded in 2004, Bolster Community has established itself as a trusted lifeline for individuals and families facing life's challenges. Operating across the Southern Trust region, with offices in Newry and Kilkeel, Bolster offers hands-on support to help people reach their full potential, whether they are in their early years or later stages of life.

The "Autism and Advocacy" programme is specifically designed for adults aged 18 and over who have or are awaiting an autism or a neurodiverse diagnosis within the Southern Trust region. It will run over six weeks, every Wednesday from March 5 to April 16, offering participants the opportunity to develop skills that can improve both their personal and professional lives. The sessions will take place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Banbridge Elim Church, with a focus on equipping participants with the tools to advocate for themselves effectively.

As one current Colster Community service user said, "I love attending Autism Connect (Bolster Community's Social Hub) because it allows me to connect with people who truly understand. We're so fortunate to have one in Banbridge now! I'm honestly so excited to start the Autism and Advocacy programme as well, to learn more about myself and the needs of my community. Even joining the programme feels like its making a difference in my own life. I can be my authentic self."

A Programme for Families, Friends, and Carers

Bolster Community also invites siblings, partners, or friends of participants to attend the programme, as it is important for individuals to have a strong support network in place. The programme offers not only valuable tools for self-advocacy but also a chance for family and friends to learn alongside participants, providing them with insights into how they can better support their loved ones.

This initiative is part of Bolster’s ongoing mission to provide practical, tailored support to individuals with neurodiverse conditions, enabling them to lead fulfilling, independent lives. Funded by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT), the Community Fund, and the Federation of Family Practices (Newry District), the programme reflects Bolster’s dedication to fostering inclusion and equality for all members of the community.

Join the "Autism and Advocacy" Programme

The programme is free to attend, and spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To learn more or to sign up, individuals can contact Bolster Community at 028 3083 5764 and ask for Sharon.

This is a fantastic opportunity for adults with autism or neurodiverse diagnoses to gain practical skills, build confidence, and connect with others in a supportive environment. Don't miss out on this invaluable programme – a step toward greater self-empowerment and independence.

Bolster Community is here to make sure that when you need a little help, you’ve got the support you deserve.