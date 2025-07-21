Bowls are back this week after a break

The team knew it was going to be a tough game and this is what it proved to be. North Down proved a strong opposition on their home turf. Portadown were neck and neck with North Down in the early exchanges of the rinks. But on hot day and the inform North Down pulled away on two of the rinks. Portadown players on these tow rinks fought hard but with each rink of four players all knowing the run of their ground it proved a difficult task.

On the other two rinks the teams fought hard and it was close right up to the end. North Down eventually took the third rink of the day. It w the final rink which Portadown looked to get some points from a frustrating day. And at one point they hoped to take two points but a late run by the North Down four meant that Portadown had to be content with one point on the day .

The team will play the return in Portadown in a couple of week and with some of their players back will be looking to reverse the result in their favour.

Portadown Veterans match against Newry scheduled for Monday was called off due to the excessive weather. The game is to be rearranged for future date.

Portadown Ladies have a busy week this week with the team of Sandra W, Zoe, Beth W, and Lorraine playing Tuesday in the NIWBA Fours Quarter Finals against Holywood, on Wednesday the team play away to Dungannon in the Semi Final of the Wingrave Cup and on the Thursday the Team play their League game against Newcastle at home in the Pleasure Gardens. Support for welcome.

Portadown Ladies Club member Zoe Minish played for Ireland against Wales, Scotland and England in June in the British Isles Championship. Zoe started playing Lawn Bowls when she was 14 years old. She made her international debut in 2016 in the Under 18 International team. She progressed to the Under 25 International team earning her first cap in 2022.

Her biggest Irish achievement was in 2016 when she won the Under 25 Singles Competition. And then in 2018 she was part of the Fours team winning that Competition.

Zoe will play in the upcoming Under 25 International in September away to Scotland in Ayr and then in November will travel to Hong Kong for the Hong Kong Classic.

All in Portadown Men’s and Ladies Clubs wish her well in her continued International career.

