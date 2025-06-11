Breaking barriers: Women lead the way in cross-border peace initiative

Sixty women from Inishowen and Newtownabbey, representing diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, have successfully completed the Women Crossing Borders project.

Funded through the IFI’s Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) over an 18-month period, the initiative empowered these women to become positive role models within their local communities.

The unique focus on women showcased their crucial role within local communities. Through a series of workshops covering topics such as cultural identity and communication skills, accredited training, and engaging residentials, participants not only deepened their understanding of different perspectives but also built meaningful cross-border links. This led to profound personal growth for many women who took part.

IFI Board Member Bill Pauley said: “Our CiPP Programme supports innovative projects to build lasting cross-border and cross-community relationships that have meaningful benefits for communities

Women from Newtownabbey and Inishowen attended the celebration event.

“Women Crossing Borders addresses the challenges that marginalised communities face whilst recognising the vital role that women play in peacebuilding, often working at grassroots level bridging divides to advocate for lasting peace. Thanks to this project, those women involved now have the confidence and skills to contribute to the of future community development in their local areas.

“IFI funding is critical for those communities who have yet to benefit from the Peace Process and it is our hope that by providing this funding we can give communities the tools to help build stability and opportunity for future generations, which supports the IFI’s vison of creating a lasting peace and shared society for all.”

The project was delivered in partnership by The BREEN Centre working in Newtownabbey and Inishowen Development Partnership in Donegal. Its achievements were celebrated with a two-day residential at Da Vinci’s Hotel in Derry/Londonderry.

All of those who took part had no previous experience of cross- border and many had never taken part in cross-community engagement.

L to R- back row Aine McLaughlin IDP; Denise McCool, IDP; IFI Board Member Bill Pauley; Laura Couser, Breen Centre, Gillian Mitchell participant. Front row L to r- Bridgdin Lyttle, participant; Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Niree McMorris; Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Niamh Kenendy; Adree Wallace, Breen centre and participant Gemma Esdale.

Commenting on the success of the project Lara Couser, Project Co-ordinator from Women Across Borders said: "The WCB project provided the opportunity for increased dialogue and collaboration between communities north and south. Every voice must be heard if we are to recover from the past.

"This programme was the first step in a process that can make a real difference not only in their local communities but island-wide. There is a thirst and desire to learn from each other and work together. The challenge for us now is to ensure continued support."

Áine McLaughlin, IDP from Women Crossing Borders added: “The exchanges between the women have resulted in a deep appreciation and understanding of each other’s cultural identities and traditions and has resulted in many lasting friendships that will continue beyond the Programme.

“We all learned so much on this journey both as partners and from the women who engaged in the programme. It has been a positive experience, and we would like to thank the IFI for supporting cross border programmes such as these.”

L to R Aine McLaughlin IDP; Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Alderman Niree McMorris; IFI Board Member, Bill Pauley; Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Niamh Kenendy and Adree Wallace, Breen centre.

The project has fostered a strong sense of connection and enthusiasm among participants. "The whole programme has been brilliant, I really enjoyed myself. Also have really enjoyed meeting all the new women," one participant stated.

Another participant noted: "Learned we are all just the same, we are just women and all just the same when it comes to the heart of it - we all realised that very soon - it all boils down to the nitty gritty."

The programme also sparked a desire for deeper engagement around the past and history, with one participant adding; "Great programme. Need more looking into The Troubles and how we get out of them."