Breast cancer survivor and advocate Louise Butcher - known as the ‘Topless Runner’ - running Antrim Half Marathon this weekend

This weekend, the Antrim Coast Half Marathon will welcome a very special participant: Louise Butcher, breast cancer survivor, advocate and world record holder – widely known as the ‘Topless Runner.’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise, who is traveling from Devon for the event, underwent a double mastectomy following her diagnosis of Lobular Breast Cancer.

She began running topless as a powerful act of body confidence and awareness-raising. Her goal is simple but impactful: to challenge stigma, spark conversations around breast cancer, and inspire others to feel empowered in their own skin. Her experience has led to her writing a powerful memoir, 'Going Topless.'

Speaking ahead of the Antrim Half, Louise said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise's first book was published earlier this year

“I’m so excited to be heading to Ireland! Running topless is my way of reclaiming my body after breast cancer, but it’s also about visibility. I want people to see that life doesn’t stop after surgery or a diagnosis.

"We keep going, we accept and embrace, and we keep thriving. The Antrim Half is another opportunity to spread that message of hope, strength, and self-acceptance.”

The Antrim Coast Half Marathon, one of Ireland’s premier running events, attracts elite athletes and thousands of participants from across the country and beyond.

For Louise, it’s not just another race, it’s another step in her mission to raise awareness, encourage regular checks, and empower others on their own cancer journey.