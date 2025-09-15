Brexit-busting pig Winston makes history with world-first breeding programme as he gets a new home in Northern Ireland

A tiny piglet named Winston has trotted his way into the history books as the first pig to take part in a world-first “Brexit-busting” breeding partnership between two leading animal sanctuaries.

Kew Little Pigs, the ethical miniature pig farm based in Old Amersham, Buckinghamshire, has joined forces with the Burren Nature Sanctuary in County Galway, Ireland, to launch a global breeding programme that ensures their ethically bred pet pigs can continue to be transported across Europe and beyond.

This month Winston, the very first piglet born to Freya and Jupiter under the new scheme, was delivered to his new owner, Kyran O’Neill, at the Edgewater Holiday Park in Minerstown, County Down. He is now set to enjoy a long and happy life as a much-loved companion.

Kyran said: “We recently bought a piglet from Kew Little Pigs and he has turned out to be the best thing that has ever happened to us. He comes from excellent breeding, is healthy, full of character, and has brought more joy to our lives than we could have ever imagined. For the quality and care that goes into the pigs here, we would happily buy again.”

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “This is the first partnership of its kind anywhere in the world, and it allows us to spread our best-practice breeding and high ethical standards far and wide.

"Pigs are so much more than dinner, they are intelligent, affectionate and full of personality. Through this programme, we can make sure that anyone who wants to share their life with one of these incredible animals does so responsibly, and with the right support.”

Kew Little Pigs already has a global reputation, with piglets homed everywhere from the UK to Japan. Thanks to the new Irish partnership, future generations will now be able to travel freely throughout Europe too, a move that ensures the highest standards of health, welfare and happiness for every piglet bred.

All prospective pig owners must complete a comprehensive pig-keeping course, prove they have the right space and facilities, and agree to provide a forever home.