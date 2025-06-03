Brian Bell Memorial Motocross doubleheader at Millers Oils

Wednesday, June 11, sees the return of the Brian Bell Memorial Motocross, an event held across two evenings of first class racing. The Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club will host both events on their home track Millers Oils-Laurelbank Motocross Park, Saintfield with round 2 set for July 16.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1969 aspiring young grasstrack rider Brian Bell’s life was cut short at the young age of 24, devastated his family knew they must honour his legacy. They could never have known when they approached the Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club to organise a memorial race in Brian's honour that it would still be going from strength to strength decades later.

Brian and his brothers left their mark on the local grass track and scrambling circuit and the Bell family, still keen motorcycling enthusiasts, remain very much active in supporting the event and the Temple Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has become a rite of passage for Northern Irish Motocross riders to partake in a Brian Bell event. No Motocross CV is complete without it. Each summer riders use it as a platform to hone their own skills and make a name for themselves within the motocross community. There is much competition to be the next holder of the Brian Bell Memorial Cup and add their name to a roster of Motocross champions and legends.

Taken from the Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club Centenary Book.

The event takes place across two Wednesday evenings, the first of which is to be held on Wednesday, June 11. The attendance last year was outstanding and Race organisers TMCC hope to see the same or better turn out this year.

Having secured the backing of local company Millers Oils & Lubricants the Laurelbank track has been posted and prepped with the riders safety and best possible racing in mind. New Marshall look out cubes have been installed for their comfort and safety offering clear views of the track and riders. The Temple Club takes every step possible to ensure that racing at Millers Oils - Laurelbank is something both riders and spectators look forward to and enjoy.

The Brian Bell Memorial races are an adrenalin-fuelled spectator event not to be missed, it is an opportunity to enjoy some first class motocross racing with family and friends. The calibre of local motocross talent is beyond impressive and the motocross community never fails to come out to support the riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Temple Motorcycle Club wish all involved a fantastic and safe evening of racing and look forward to seeing you there! Millers Oils-Laurelbank MX park, Laurelbank Road, Lisburn Road, Saintfield BT247BX.

Paddock open at 3pm, Signing on from 4pm. Practice starts at 5.30pm. First Race 6.30pm.

Admission Fee £5, payable at the gate. Under 16s go free.