Britain in Boom judges take to the streets of Randalstown

The Britain in Bloom competition is intensifying this summer as the RHS judges take to the streets of Randalstown for an escorted tour.

The town is vibrant and at its best, having successfully made it to the Britain in Bloom UK Finals in the 'Small Town' category for the fifth time.

Britain in Bloom judges evaluated various aspects including horticulture, the environment, and community involvement, and within this, the theme of ‘art in the landscape.’ The judges were sure to be impressed by the town's newly installed bronze figures - Dickie, Sam, and Billy - located at the viewpoint near the River Maine. Renowned Suffolk sculptor, Brian Alabaster, created these stunning bronze sculptures.

The figures portray the artist's son, Sam, reading with his grandfather, Dickie, while their loyal dog, Billy, rests beside them.

Improvements have been made to the ‘Greenway Restored’ planting project along the river, Moores Lane, the Fold area, Widows Row, Heritage, and Elevation Gardens have further enhanced the town.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly comments: “Randalstown has an exceptional track record in competitions, and this is the fifth time involved in the Britain in Bloom finals.

"I want to thank the Tidy Randalstown team and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for their unwavering commitment to the town’s beauty year-round. Best of luck in the Britain in Bloom finals.”

Commenting on the judges' visit, Tidy Randalstown Chairperson Helen Boyd said: "Regardless of the outcome, we're confident that the hard work done by our volunteers, supported by our sponsors, local businesses, our wonderful community and, of course, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will make a good impression.

£Most important of all, we believe that our work makes Randalstown a better place to live, to visit and to do business in and that's what really matters."

In its 60th anniversary year, the Britain in Bloom competition has embraced the theme of friendship, reflecting the strong bonds formed among Tidy Randalstown volunteers. These friendships have fostered a supportive environment, contributing to the town's overall success

Randalstown received ‘Ireland’s Best Kept Small Town’ award earlier this year.

The Britain in Bloom winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn.