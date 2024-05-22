British Heart Foundation NI holds first ever public RevivR CPR training event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Heart Foundation NI held its first ever public RevivR CPR training event at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Over 50 people attended the event where they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gained feedback on chest compressions and the correct steps of using a defibrillator.

There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...