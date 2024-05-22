British Heart Foundation NI holds first ever public RevivR CPR training event
British Heart Foundation NI held its first ever public RevivR CPR training event at this year’s Balmoral Show.
Over 50 people attended the event where they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gained feedback on chest compressions and the correct steps of using a defibrillator.
There are over 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland.
Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, a statistic the BHF is determined to improve by giving everyone the opportunity to learn CPR. Go to www.bhf.org.uk/revivr to learn CPR for free.