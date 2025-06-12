Buskfest gets ready to rock Banbridge!
Taking place in the town centre this Saturday (June 14), buskers of all ages and genres have until tomorrow (Friday) to sign up for a chance to perform and compete.
With a total prize pot of £3,500 and other exciting prizes, this year’s Buskfest promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
The event is free to both buskers and visitors and offers a fantastic family-friendly atmosphere.
BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, one of the event’s judges, said: “Buskfest is one of my favourite musical days of the year and, in my opinion, the biggest and best celebration of busking around.
“Every year I’m blown away by the range and quality of talent on show.
"Whether you’re a solo singer, a band, or something in between, there’s a space for you here.
"Judging is never easy, but it’s always inspiring and I can’t wait to see Banbridge come alive once again with music on every corner.”
On the day of the event, all participating buskers must check in at the Old Town Hall between 11:30am and 1pm to claim their performance pitch.
The streets will come alive with music from 2pm to 5pm, followed by the prize giving evening concert from 5pm to 8:30pm in the town centre.
The finale will feature a stellar line-up of local talent, including Banshee – last year’s overall winner – The Reillys and headliners The Nooks.
The event will feature free family-friendly activities in the afternoon, artisan market, fun fair and evening concert ensuring fun for all ages.
The artisan market will be located on Railway Street, beside The Imperial, and will give local businesses an opportunity to showcase an exciting selection of handcrafted goods and locally produced food.
Local traders such as Ballydown Milk, Nice Buns, Taylor Wood Craft and Nora Avenue will be there, alongside some delicious food outlets such as Simply Crepe and Food Path.
The market starts at 12 noon and will be there until 5pm.
To register to perform, visit buskfest.com.